Tiffany Bowne comments on accusations made in Renny Harlin’s new biography

Tiffany Bowne talks about the affair and a custody battle with movie director Renny Harlin for the first time ever.

Renny Harlin, 62, is a world wide known movie director from Finland, who found himself in the centre of a scandal after having a baby with his assistant Tiffany Bowne in the late 90’s. He was married to actress Geena Davis, 65, at the time.

Now Harlin tells everything about a brutal custody battle, which went on for decades in his new biography Renny Harlin – Ainutlaatuinen elämäni (Tammi) published on Friday in Finland.

Ilta-Sanomat reached out to Tiffany Bowne, who lives in The United States, to comment on the claims made in the book by Harlin.

Tiffany Bowne now works in travel.

How did you and Renny meet? How close were you two and how did your relationship evolve during the years? When did it start to have romantic tones?

– I was hired to be Geena Davis’s assistant and over time moved over to the production side to be Renny’s first assistant before the filming of The Long Kiss Goodnight. I worked for both of them for around five years. Renny and I had an affair while he was married and the details of that time are not something I will share. Though the result was an unexpected and unplanned pregnancy, Luukas was wanted and loved on arrival into this world.

– I became pregnant very soon after the affair began.

Renny claims you were desperately in love with him and were suffering from a syndrome, where you wanted to have his life. Is this true?

– I definitely was not “obsessively” in love with him before our affair began or suffering from any type of syndrome.

How did you find the conversation around keeping the baby? Was there any sort of pressure coming from Renny?

– No, there was no pressure from Renny. I was free to make my choice. He would support my decision either way.

How did the pregnancy change your relationship with Renny?

Renny insisted that my pregnancy remain a secret and that I go into hiding to protect him and Geena publicly and ultimately with the press. It was a request I had no objections in fulfillining, even to my own detriment.

Renny Harlin says in the biography he didn’t get to spend as much time with his son as he had hoped.

Renny claims he paid for a lot of things for you and the baby (housing, car, childcare, designer bags). Was he actually willing to pay for everything?

– I would think Renny should be proud to have contributed financially to the well-being of our son as he promised. With the financial support, it was my duty to provide a loving, stable home and childhood for Luukas. Without that contribution it would obviously have been much more difficult. Luukas’ childhood was filled with happy memories and normal experiences.

– I worked full time and having childcare is commonplace. I was ultimately able to purchase a home with my income and child support. I sold the home to pay for legal fees and reduce our living expenses after a child support reduction when Renny’s income went down. To accuse me of being frivolous or purchasing designer handbags is just not true. It’s a shame that my personal financial successes to contribute and my own career accomplishments seem diminished by Renny’s bitterness.

Did Renny buy you an apartment in Los Angeles where you and Luukas moved in after he was born? Were you surprised when he didn’t want to live with you?

– Renny did not get me an apartment in Los Angeles. He did not buy me a house. I moved back into the apartment I had before I was pregnant. While I was away in Arizona, Renny and I planned for the arrival of the baby. We picked his name (which he insisted be Finnish and I insisted had to sound American) therefore Luukas was the choice! I read baby and parenting books, he accepted baby item deliveries at my apartment in Los Angeles, and he even painted a mural on the nursery wall of my apartment for Luukas. We were preparing for me to live and raise Luukas on my own – and it was not in a relationship together.

Lawyers got involved after Luukas’ christening in Finland. What happened?

– Yes we traveled to Finland for the Christening and Renny presented Luukas to the press. It was an amazing and happy moment for both of our families. I think when we returned is where it got hard, for both of us. We tried to co-parent while not being in a relationship, organically with no agreement or guidelines in the first few months. It soon became too much for the both of us to manage. Renny wanted what he wanted, when he wanted it. I now was a mother looking out for Luukas’ best interest.

– Hard conversations needed to be had as I tried to go back to work and had trouble finding a job. He had a team of lawyers, managers, accountants and I was just a young mother totally in over my head. Soon lawyers took over our communications. The court is quite matter-of-fact about child support based on time shared by each parent, each parent’s income is considered - and a math calculation determines the amount. But in our case, yes it dragged out and was awfully ugly. I’m sure the lawyers saw financial potential for themselves.

– I believe Renny and I both would agree that the California family law system did not work to our benefit. We both barely survived financial devastation; each of us paying lawyer fees multiple times.

What kind of father was Renny in your opinion?

– Renny’s film career prevents him from fully participating on a daily or weekly basis as a parent. It’s a fact, not a judgement. He is often out of the country for months to years at a time. Renny had ample opportunity and a custodial schedule for visits with Luukas. Once there is a custody order in place, I frankly don’t have the authority to deny visitation.

Tiffany Bowne with her son Luukas Harlin.

Renny claims in the book that you were ”dedicated to destroy his and Luukas’ life” How do you feel about this?

– On the contrary to his claims, I actually dedicated my life to significantly more worthy aspirations. I made amends with who I needed to. I felt awful for betraying a woman I adored, respected and admired. I was quite publicly humiliated and embarrassed to have had an affair with my employer. I took the hard road with my head held high and strived to be a better woman, a good friend, the best mother I could be and make better choices. I had to re-invent myself and find a new career path. I didn’t have time to set out to destroy anyone, let alone hurt my son who I love, Luukas.

Renny claims you got very jealous every time he had a more serious relationship going on. Did Renny’s personal life affect your decision to let Luukas meet his dad?

– Renny’s personal life didn’t have an affect on me or his ability to see his son. And frankly, again I had no power to prevent a scheduled visitation. I truly believe that the more people that love and care for Luukas the better, the more full his life can be.

Renny tells in the book how he got a phone call from Luukas when Luukas was 15 years old. In the phone call Luukas told Renny he didn’t want anything to do with him. Do you know why Luukas made that decision and did you have something to do with it?

– I remember vividly when this incident on the phone occurred when Luukas was 15. I actually was in the other room when it was happening when Renny was still living in Los Angeles. I had no involvement in what was going on with Luukas and Renny on the phone. Luukas had closed the door and locked himself in his bedroom when this conversation was happening. Whatever happened between the two of them on the phone is the reason that Luukas didn’t communicate with his father for over seven years. That reason is between the two of them.

Luukas Harlin was the best man at his fathers second wedding in September 2021.

How do you feel about Luukas getting closer to his father now that he is a grown man?

– Luukas knows that I have always advocated for his and his father’s relationship. In fact, I was the one who helped them reconnect. I reached out to Renny when he was in China, before Luukas’ 21st birthday.

– Not only have I tried to support their relationship, I’ve also supported Luukas developing relationships with his Finnish family, Markus Selin his godfather and to have a connection with his Finnish heritage. With the pandemic and Luukas’ college going online, I was absolutely happy with Luukas going to Finland, exploring the film industry and spending time with his father.

What is your relationship with Renny like at the moment? How about your relationship with Luukas? Do you know how he feels about his childhood in the middle of a custody battle?

– Luukas and I are extremely close and we are a family. I can’t imagine any child wants to be in the middle of a custody battle. It is awful for everyone involved. I do know that Luukas doesn’t want his mother misrepresented or disparaged in a book or in the press. Renny and I have both moved on and I wish him peace, love and success. What I do know for sure is that we both love Luukas. We can’t wait to enjoy seeing the path Luukas takes in life and enjoy the ride with him.