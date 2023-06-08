World Pull-Up Championships 2023 – watch live streams here

The World Pull-Up Championships will be streamed live worldwide in this article on Saturday and Sunday June 10-11, 2023.

2023 WORLD PULL-UP CHAMPIONSHIPS is a two-day event taking place in Helsinki, Finland.

The weighted pull-up competitions are scheduled for Saturday the 10th starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player on top of this article.

The pull-up repetitions competitions are held on Sunday the 11th starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player here below.

The streams can be watched live only. There will be recordings available later next week.