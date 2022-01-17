World Pull-Up Championships 2022 live stream Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd January

The second World Pull-Up Championships will be streamed live worldwide in this article on Saturday and Sunday January 22-23, 2022.

2022 World Pull-Up Championships is a two-day event taking place in Helsinki, Finland.

The weighted pull-up competitions are scheduled for Saturday the 22nd starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player on top of this article.

The pull-up repetitions competitions are held on Sunday the 23rd starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player here below.

The streams can be watched live only. There will be recordings available later next week.

List of participants and schedule can be seen here (English).