Donald Trump heräsi Twitterissä vaalipäivään – ”Fake News”

IS seuraa Trumpin reaktioita vaaleihin ja hänen viestintäänsä Twitterissä vaalipäivänä alla olevassa liveseurannassa.
Päätapahtumat
Trump kehuu kongressiedustajaa
Congressman Peter King of New York is a hardworking gem. Loves his Country and his State. Get out and VOTE for Peter!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2018
Trump on herännyt Twitterissä vaalipäivään
There is a rumor, put out by the Democrats, that Josh Hawley of Missouri left the Arena last night early. It is Fake News. He met me at the plane when I arrived, spoke at the great Rally, & stayed to the very end. In fact, I said goodbye to him and left before he did. Deception!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2018
A fantastic evening in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Josh @HawleyMO will be a tireless champion for YOU. He is great on jobs, great on tax cuts, and tough on crime. He shares your values, and he will always support our Military, Vets and Police! Get out tomorrow and VOTE for Josh!! pic.twitter.com/YPB8nqX2d6— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2018
A vote for Claire McCaskill is a vote for Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, and their socialist agenda. Claire voted IN FAVOR of deadly Sanctuary Cities - she would rather protect criminal aliens than American citizens, which is why she needs to be voted out of office. Vote @HawleyMO! pic.twitter.com/tn2zsEWQJ5— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2018
Miten Donald Trump reagoi vaaleihin?
Seuraamme tässä seurannassa Trumpin twiittejä ja reaktioita. Toistaiseksi tuoreimmat twiitit ovat eiliseltä.
