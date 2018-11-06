Ulkomaat

Donald Trump heräsi Twitterissä vaalipäivään – ”Fake News”

IS seuraa presidentti Donald Trumpin reaktioita vaalipäivänä.
Presidentti Donald Trump kampanjoi loppuun asti kiivaasti Yhdysvaltain välivaalien republikaaniehdokkaiden puolesta. Trump esiintyi luottavaisena, että republikaanit kykenevät kääntämään vaalituloksen edukseen, vaikka demokraattipuolue on johtanut kongressin edustajainhuoneen mielipidekyselyjä selvästi.

IS seuraa Trumpin reaktioita vaaleihin ja hänen viestintäänsä Twitterissä vaalipäivänä alla olevassa liveseurannassa.

Päätapahtumat

Trump kehuu kongressiedustajaa

Trump on herännyt Twitterissä vaalipäivään

Miten Donald Trump reagoi vaaleihin?

Seuraamme tässä seurannassa Trumpin twiittejä ja reaktioita. Toistaiseksi tuoreimmat twiitit ovat eiliseltä.

