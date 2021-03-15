Gary Oldmanin elokuva rohmusi ylivoimaisesti eniten Oscar-ehdokkuuksia – tässä lista kaikista ehdokkaista

Yhdysvaltain elokuva-akatemia julkisti maanantaina elokuvat ja tekijät, jotka tavoittelevat tänä keväänä Oscar-palkintoa.

Elokuva-alan kuuluisimman palkinnon, Oscareiden, ehdokkaat paljastettiin maanantaina iltapäivällä Suomen aikaa.

Ylivoimaisesti eniten ehdokkuuksia, 10 kappaletta, nappasi Netflixin tuottama Mank, joka kertoo klassikkoelokuva Citizen Kanen käsikirjoittajasta Herman J. Mankiewiczista.

Kuusi Oscar-ehdokkuutta saaneita elokuvia oli kuusi kappaletta: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal ja The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Viiteen ehdokkuuteen ylsivät Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ja Lupaava nuori nainen.

Järjestyksessään 93. Oscar-gaalaa juhlitaan tänä vuonna poikkeuksellisen myöhään, vasta 25. huhtikuuta vuonna 2021. Paikkana on tuttuun tapaan Los Angelesissa sijaitseva Dolby-teatteri.

Tavallisesti palkintogaala on järjestetty helmikuun lopussa. Gaala siirtyi huhtikuun loppuun koronaviruspandemian vuoksi.

Katso kaikki uudet Oscar-ehdokkaat alta.

Paras elokuva

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Lupaava nuori nainen (Promising Young Woman)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paras ohjaaja

Paras miespääosa

Paras naispääosa

Paras miessivuosa

Paras naissivuosa

Paras sovitettu käsikirjoitus

Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern & Nina Pedrad (elokuvasta Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)

Christopher Hampton ja Florian Zeller (elokuvasta The Father)

Chloé Zhao (elokuvasta Nomadland)

Kemp Powers (elokuvasta One Night in Miami)

Ramin Bahrani (elokuvasta Valkoinen tiikeri)

Paras alkuperäiskäsikirjoitus

Will Berson & Shaka King ja Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas (elokuvasta Judas and the Black Messiah)

Lee Isaac Chung (elokuvasta Minari)

Emerald Fennell (elokuvasta Lupaava nuori nainen)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder sekä Derek Cianfrance (elokuvasta Sound of Metal)

Aaron Sorkin (elokuvasta The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Paras kansainvälinen elokuva

Yhdet vielä (Tanska)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia ja Herzegovina)

Paras animaatioelokuva

Eteenpäin (Onward)

Over the Moon

Late Lammas -elokuva: Farmageddon (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Paras kuvaus

Sean Bobbitt (elokuvasta Judas and the Black Messiah)

Erik Messerschmidt (elokuvasta Mank)

Dariusz Wolski (elokuvasta News of the World)

Joshua James Richards (elokuvasta Nomadland)

Phedon Papamichael (elokuvasta The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Paras leikkaus

Yorgos Lamprinos (elokuvasta The Father)

Chloé Zhao (elokuvasta Nomadland)

Frédéric Thoraval (elokuvasta Lupaava nuori nainen)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen (elokuvasta Sound of Metal)

Alan Baumgarten (elokuvasta The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Paras puvustus

Alexandra Byrne (elokuvasta Emma)

Ann Roth (elokuvasta Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Trish Summerville (elokuvasta Mank)

Bina Daigeler (elokuvasta Mulan)

Massimo Cantini Parrini (elokuvasta Pinocchio)

Paras musiikki (taustamusiikki)

Terence Blanchard (elokuvasta Da 5 Bloods)

Trent Reznor ja Atticus Ross (elokuvasta Mank)

Emile Mosseri (elokuvasta Minari)

James Newton Howard (elokuvasta News of the World)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ja Jon Batiste (elokuvasta Soul)

Paras alkuperäiskappale

Fight for You (elokuvasta Judah and the Black Messiah)

Hear My Voice (elokuvasta The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Husavik (elokuvasta Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Io Sí (elokuvasta Elämä edessäpäin)

Speak Now (elokuvasta One Night in Miami)

Paras maskeeraus ja hiusmuotoilu

Marese Langan, Laura Allen ja Claudia Stolze (elokuvasta Emma)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle ja Patricia Dehaney (elokuvasta Hillbilly Elegy)

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal ja Jamika Wilson (elokuvasta Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri ja Colleen LaBaff (elokuvasta Mank)

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli ja Francesco Pegoretti (elokuvasta Pinocchio)

Paras lavastus

Peter Francis ja Cathy Featherstone (elokuvasta The Father)

Mark Ricker sekä Karen O’Hara ja Diana Stoughton (elokuvasta Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Donald Graham Burt ja Jan Pascale (elokuvasta Mank)

David Crank ja Elizabeth Keenan (elokuvasta News of the World)

Nathan Crowley ja Kathy Lucas (elokuvasta Tenet)

Paras äänityö

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders ja David Wyman (elokuvasta Greyhound)

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance ja Drew Kunin (elokuvasta Mank)

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller ja John Pritchett (elokuvasta News of the World)

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott ja David Parker (elokuvasta Soul)

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés ja Phillip Bladh (elokuvasta Sound of Metal)

Parhaat erikoistehosteet

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt ja Brian Cox (elokuvasta Love and Monsters)

Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon ja David Watkins (elokuvasta The Midnight Sky)

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury ja Steve Ingram (elokuvasta Mulan)

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones ja Santiago Colomo Martinez (elokuvasta Ainutlaatuinen Ivan)

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley ja Scott Fisher (elokuvasta Tenet)

Paras lyhyt animaatioelokuva

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Paras lyhytelokuva

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Paras dokumenttielokuva

Collective

Rämpyläleiri: Vammaisten vallankumous (Crip Camp)

Salainen agentti vanhainkodissa (El agente topo)

Mustekala opettajana (My Octopus Teacher)

Time

Paras lyhyt dokumenttielokuva