Live stream: World Pull-Up Championships Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June 2019

The weighted pull-up competitions are scheduled on Saturday the 15th starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player on top of this article.
The pull-up repetitions competitions are held on Sunday the 16th starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player here below.
The streams with multi-camera production will be hosted by Jyrki Erikssonhttps://www.is.fi/haku/?query=jyrki+eriksson. The streams can be watched live only. There will be recordings available later next week.
List of participants and schedule can be seen herehttp://www.slry.fi/mm-kisojen-osallistujat-ja-aikataulu/ (Finnish only)