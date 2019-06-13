Muut lajit

Live stream: World Pull-Up Championships Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June 2019

rac

Julkaistu:

Pull-Up
The first World Pull-Up Championships will be streamed live worldwide in this article on Saturday and Sunday June 15-16, 2019.
The two-day event takes place at CrossFit 8000 Arena in Espoo, Finland.

The weighted pull-up competitions are scheduled on Saturday the 15th starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player on top of this article.

The pull-up repetitions competitions are held on Sunday the 16th starting at 12.00 local Finnish time (UTC+3). The competition can be watched free and without registration in the live video player here below.


The streams with multi-camera production will be hosted by Jyrki Eriksson. The streams can be watched live only. There will be recordings available later next week.

List of participants and schedule can be seen here (Finnish only)
Luitko jo nämä? IS:n etusivulle »
Tuoreimmat Muut lajit
  1. 1
    Live stream: World Pull-Up Championships Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June 2019
  2. 2
    Kuka on maailman paras leuanvetäjä? Katso MM-kisat suorana ISTV:ssä!
  3. 3
    Urallaan jättiomaisuuden tienannut ex-tähti tuomittiin iljettävästä rikoksesta – myös kaksi muuta syytettä vireillä
  4. 4
    Pyöräilyn supertähti Chris Froome niisti nenäänsä 60 km/h vauhdissa – tuuli tarttui eturenkaaseen karmein seurauksin
  5. 5
    Katso Vaahteraliigan ottelu Wolverines-Royals suorana ISTV:ssä!
  6. Näytä lisää