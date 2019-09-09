Kotimaa

Here is how to watch Climate Cycling Helsinki 2019 LIVE

climate change Climate Cycling Helsinki is a fun cycling event for companies and organizations against climate change. Ilta-Sanomat will stream the event live on Wednesday September 11th 2019 starting 14.45 local Finnish time (UTC+3).

Participation in the event is an excellent way for organizations to show that they are taking the climate crisis seriously and are willing to take action to tackle it. Climate Cycling is collecting donations to WWF Finland´s concrete climate work.Patron of the Climate Cycling is the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö https://www.is.fi/haku/?query=sauli+niinisto . Ilta-Sanomat is a media partner of the event.Live steram of the event will be seen in the videoplayer above this article. The event can only be watched live. A recording will be made available later.For more information please visit Climate Cycling site here https://www.climatecycling.com/eng-home