Joko Ferrari voittaa? Max Verstappen ajoi päin Kimi Räikköstä – IS seuraa Belgian F1-kisaa

Valtaosa kuskeista ajanee kisan 1 pysähdyksen taktiikalla. Kelin odotetaan pysyvän kuivana.

A reminder about strategy: should be a one-stopper (if it stays dry). Ideal strategy for 44-lap #BelgianGP is to start on soft for 18 to 22 laps, then switch to medium until the end. A two-stopper could also work: two 15-lap stints on soft, followed by a final medium stint.