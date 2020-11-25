Mailihuijauksia on nähty vuosikaudet, mutta tämä ”Bill Gatesin” viesti nauratti aidosti

Kelpaisiko 5 miljardia dollaria? Sen tienaamiseen lienee turvallisempiakin tapoja kuin ”Bill Gatesin” sähköpostiin vastaaminen.

Myös nigerialaiskirjeinä tunnetut sähköpostihuijaukset, joissa vastaanottaja erehdytetään lähettämään rahaa suuren rahansumman ”vastaanottamisen kustannuksiksi”, ovat olleet sähköpostin käyttäjien riesana jo vuosikaudet.

Huijauksia putoilee silti tasaiseen tahtiin, vaikka harva niihin uskoo. Tarinat arpajaisvoitoista, diktaattorien piilotetuista kulta-aarteista tai tuntemattoman sukulaisen jättiperinnöistä tuskin vakuuttavat enää ketään.

Uskottavuusongelma ei ole kuitenkaan haitannut huijaria, joka on lähtenyt liikkeelle yhdellä maailman mahtavimmista nimistä: Bill Gatesilla – tai tarkemmin ottaen tämän ja vaimonsa Melindan nimissä olevalla säätiöllä.

Sähköpostilla tulleen viestin lähettäjän nimi ei ole sen vähäisempi kuin Bill Gates. Outoa tosin on, että hän on lähettänyt sähköpostinsa osoitteesta, joka kuuluu Brasilian Espírito Santo -osavaltion hallinnolle. Mutta ehkäpä maailman rikkaimpiin kuuluva mies voi lähettää postia mistä huvittaa?

Uskottavuuttaan ”Bill Gates” tehostaa Wikipedia-linkillä, jossa kerrotaan hyväntekeväisyyssäätiöstä.

– Minä, Bill Gates, ja vaimoni päätimme lahjoittaa sinulle 5 000 000 000 dollaria osana hyväntekeväisyyshanketta, jossa parannetaan 10 onnekkaan ihmisen [elämää] ympäri maailman. Tämä on peräisin 65 miljardin rahastosta ihmisten auttamiseksi, ”Bill Gates” loruilee.

10 onnekkaan lisäksi ”lahjoituksia” saavat Gatesin oma perhe, Punainen risti, Haiti, ”Melindalle syöpähoitoja antanut sairaala” sekä paikallinen pelastuslaitos.

Vastaanottajalta pyydetään vastausta ja yhteystietoja vanhan ajan malliin (sähköpostiin sisällytetyillä) katkoviivoilla.

”Lahjoitukseen” sisältyy sydäntä lämmittävä pyyntö käyttää rahat paikallisesti hyvän tekemiseen.

Billillä vaikuttaa olleen kiire sähköpostia rustatessaan, sillä välistä puuttuu sanoja ja yksi virke katkeaa kesken. Tämä selittyy ehkä sillä, että ”Bill” kertoo ymmärtävänsä olevansa elämänsä loppumetreillä. Kuka tietää, ehkä sähköposti piti siksi saada lähtemään nopeasti?

Jos mieleen sattuisi tulemaan epäilyksen häivähdyksiä, ”Bill Gates” kehottaa googlaamaan nimensä lisätietojen saamiseksi.

Vanhan viisauden mukaan kannattaa pyrkiä heti huipulle. Tätä sähköpostin takana oleva ”Bill Gates” muhkeine rahasummineen tuntuu tekevän.

Koko huijausviesti on luettavissa alta:

”Hope this information meet you well as I know you will be curious to know why/how I selected you to receive a sum of $5,000,000,00 USD, our information below is 100% legitimate, please see the link below: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_%26_Melinda_Gates_Foundation [aito linkki poistettu]

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), previously the Sonu H. Gates Foundation, is an American private foundation founded by Bill and Melinda Gates. Based in Seattle, Washington, it was launched in 2000 and is reported to be the largest private foundation in the world, holding $50.7 billion in assets. The primary goals of the foundation are, globally, to enhance healthcare and reduce ...

I BILL GATES and my wife decided to donate the sum of $5,000,000,000 USD to you as part of our charity project to improve the 10 lucky individuals all over the world from our $65 Billion Usd I and My Wife Mapped out to help people. We prayed and searched over the internet for assistance and I saw your profile on Microsoft email owners list and picked you. Melinda, my wife and I have decided to make sure this is put on the internet for the world to see. As you could see from the webpage above, I am not getting any younger and you can imagine having no much time to live. although I am a Billionaire investor and we have helped some charity organizations from our Fund. You see after taken care of the needs of our immediate family members, before we die, we decided to donate the remaining of our Billions to other individuals around the world in need, the local fire department, the red cross, Haiti, hospitals in truro where Melinda underwent her cancer treatment, and some other organizations in Asia and Europe that fight

Your full names.................

Your contact address................

Your personal telephone number...............

So that i can forward your payment information to you immediately. I am hoping that you will be able to use the money wisely and judiciously over there in your City. please you have to do your part to also alleviate the level of poverty in your region, help as many you can help once you have this money in your personal account because that is the only objective of donating this money to you in the first place.

Thank you for accepting our offer, we are indeed grateful You Can Google my name for more information: Mr Bill Gates or Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Regards

Mr Bill Gates”