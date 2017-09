Isän hurja tuuletus, brassien kohtalokas virhe... – CS-turnaus oli täynnä draamaa

It means as much to @GeT_RiGhTcshttps://twitter.com/GeT_RiGhTcs' father as it does to GeT_RiGhT. Congratulations @NiPGaminghttps://twitter.com/NiPGaming, through to the semi finals! pic.twitter.com/iHM34dN6BLhttps://t.co/iHM34dN6BL

https://twitter.com/betwayesports/status/904011331820498946