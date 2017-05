Hittipelit löivät ennätyksiä – toisen pelaajille ilmaislahja

eSports

More than 30 million players have charged into Overwatch!



Thanks for grouping up with us, heroes. We couldn't ask for a better team. 💙 pic.twitter.com/j2lRsUtpndhttps://t.co/j2lRsUtpnd — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/PlayOverwatch/status/858002935820582912