Elon Muskin avaruuspuku on kuin videopelistä – katso itse

First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately.https://www.instagram.com/p/BYIPmEFAIIn/

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:59am PDT