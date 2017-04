Supersuosioon noussut FaceApp-sovellus aiheutti rasismikohun: ”Valitettava sivuvaikutus”

#faceapphttps://twitter.com/hashtag/faceapp?src=hash isn't' just bad it's also racist...🔥 filter=bleach my skin and make my nose your opinion of European. No thanks #uninstalledhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/uninstalled?src=hash pic.twitter.com/DM6fMgUhr5https://t.co/DM6fMgUhr5

